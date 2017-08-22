Married at First Sight's Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot Divorcing

  • By
  • &

by McKenna Aiello |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bethenny Frankel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pack on the PDA at Disneyland

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's Date Night at Disneyland

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Another Married at First Sight relationship is ending in divorce. 

Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot announced their decision to split on Tuesday with an emotional statement on Instagram. "It hasn't been an easy year," Danielle wrote, "but it has been one of a lot of personal growth and of meeting some amazing people, including the one I got to marry. We value and respect marriage, but life is short and we also value happiness."

They continued, "While this was a difficult decision and divorce is not something either of us hoped for, we decided we will be happiest separating. Still got nothin' but love for @codyknapek!"

Cody and Danielle met for the first time on their August 6, 2016 wedding date and went on to document their first few months as newlyweds on the Lifetime reality series. The pair openly struggled with intimacy issues, but the Chicago-based dietitian and Cody opted to remain married on the season finale.

Photos

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

"Thank you to everyone who supported us on our journey!" the announcement concluded. "We hope you will be respectful and understanding of our decision. I went into #MAFS trusting that this was God's or some greater power's plan and I stand by that now. Still a big believer in love and looking forward to the future."

Cody also tweeted, "Just wanted to say thank you to all of the #MarriedAtFirstSight fans that have shown us love and rooted for us along the way."

All appeared well for the couple earlier this month when DeGroot shared a heartwarming message to Knapek on their first anniversary. 

"A year ago today I walked down the aisle & met this awesome guy," she penned. "And it's been one wild ride ever since! Happy Anniversary @codyknapek #marriedatfirstsight #mafs5 #oneyearanniversary #throwback PS- if you write a comment about sex I will probably delete it bc enough."

Cody and Danielle are the first couple from their season of Married at First Sight to split. Both Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta, as well as Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon are still together. Wondering how other couples from previous years are doing? You're in luck with our status check-in below. 

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Married 

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Expecting 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Article continues below

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Article continues below

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Article continues below

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Article continues below

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Together 

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together 

Article continues below

In an E! News obtained statement, the reality stars elaborated, "After a year of marriage, and much thought and consideration, we are deeply saddened to announce that we've decided to go our separate ways. We remain the closest of friends, and have enjoyed sharing our lives with our Married At First Sight family. We want to thank the experts for their guidance and love throughout all of this. This process has only strengthened our belief that true love does exist!"

People was first to report the news. 

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Divorces , Couples , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.