The Best Celebrity Bangs: Fringe for Every Face Shape

ESC: Jenna Dewan, Bangs

REX/Shutterstock

At some point in time, you've thought about getting bangs—admit it.

Cutting the hair along your hairline is the perfect way to instantly change your look. Plus, there are a million ways to do it—blunt, chopped, piece-y, ombre—you name it; we've seen it on the red carpet. For those that are timid about cutting their hair, bangs always grow out, so they don't require much commitment. If you're not ready to make the cut, clip-ins are a celeb-loved solution to both test out the look or create a one-night-only standout style (remember when we tried it?).

Celebrities from Jenna Dewan Tatum to Kerry Washington to Lily Collins are fans of the fringe, standing as examples of the various looks that bangs have to offer. So, the next time the thought crosses your mind, check out the best celebrity bangs below! 

Ready to be inspired?

New Bangs 2017, Kerry Washington

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star proves that fringe is the secret to a chic bob.

New Bangs 2017, Reese Witherspoon

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star sports longer bangs that sweep from her side part.

New Bangs 2017, Laverne Cox

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Laverne Cox

Ombre bangs anyone? The actress kills it with dark-to-light fringe.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

The World of Dance host wears bangs that are shorter in the middle, effortlessly framing her face. 

New Bangs 2017, Zendaya

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya

The star keeps it curly, creating a shaggy '70s vibe to her look.

New Bangs 2017, Bella Hadid

Ray Tamarra/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

The supermodel's bangs and winged eyeliner make this look surprisingly sultry.

New Bangs 2017, Jessica Biel

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Jessica Biel

Your bangs don't have to be perfect. The actress makes the look effortless, adding it to her everyday style.

New Bangs 2017, Lily Collins

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly

Lily Collins

The actress' vampy beauty comes courtesy of short, blunt bangs paired with an ear-length bob.

New Bangs 2017, Lake Bell

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Lake Bell

The star throws her hair in a ponytail, making her bangs stand out.

New Bangs 2017, Chloe Grace Moretz

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chloe Grace Moretz

The actress' wash-and-go style comes with chopped bangs, adding to her almost-grunge look.

What's your favorite look? Tell us below! 

