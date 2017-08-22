The Best Celebrity Bangs: Fringe for Every Face Shape

At some point in time, you've thought about getting bangs—admit it.

Cutting the hair along your hairline is the perfect way to instantly change your look. Plus, there are a million ways to do it—blunt, chopped, piece-y, ombre—you name it; we've seen it on the red carpet. For those that are timid about cutting their hair, bangs always grow out, so they don't require much commitment. If you're not ready to make the cut, clip-ins are a celeb-loved solution to both test out the look or create a one-night-only standout style (remember when we tried it?).

Celebrities from Jenna Dewan Tatum to Kerry Washington to Lily Collins are fans of the fringe, standing as examples of the various looks that bangs have to offer. So, the next time the thought crosses your mind, check out the best celebrity bangs below!