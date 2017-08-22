Anna Faris is going to be A-OK, according to her TV mom Allison Janney.

E! News' Will Marfuggi caught up with Janney Monday at the TV Academy's Performers Peer Group Celebration event in Beverly Hills, where the actress gave an update on how Faris is coping since her surprise split with Chris Pratt earlier this month. "She just is a trooper. She comes to work with a smile on her face," Janney said. "She's a professional. I love her to death."

Faris and Janney are in the midst of filming the third episode of Mom's fifth season, and the half-hour comedy will premiere Nov. 2 on CBS. As far as Pratt is concerned, Janney said Faris is doing fine. "Her private life she keeps pretty much to herself. She comes to work and gets the job done. She's great," she said. "She's got a big smile on her face and she's getting through it."