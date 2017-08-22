George and Amal Clooney Donate $1 Million to Fight Hate Groups

The couple that slays (oppression) together stays together.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have announced, through The Clooney Foundation for Justice, that they'll be working with the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) in an effort to combat hate groups in America. The foundation has donated $1 million to the cause.

Founded in 1971 to ensure civil rights for all citizens, SPLC is unfortunately still at work more than 45 years later with the same goals in mind. The group monitors domestic hate groups, teaches tolerance across the country and holds those hate groups accountable through litigation.