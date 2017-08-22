We wish we felt as passionately about anything as Sarah Jessica Parker did about seeing the solar eclipse.

Unless you've been comfortably living under a sealed rock for the past 24 hours, you're well aware that most of the country saw it's first solar eclipse in 38 years on Monday afternoon—and the Golden Globe winner was one of those excited participants.

Excited may be an understatement for the level of joy and thrill the actress experience when she caught the eclipse from a boat in South Carolina with her famous husband, Matthew Broderick. After dubbing the group eclipse chasers, Parker kept her eyes peeled for the sun and moon's meeting. Fortunately for those stuck inside, the star chronicled the entire adventure on social media and it proved to be just as much of an entertaining show as the eclipse itself.