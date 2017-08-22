Zac Efron, you lost your chance!
While the Baywatch star may have been Simone Biles OG crush, the gold medalist has a new man in her life and he can do some flips, too.
His name's Stacey Ervin, a 23-year-old gymnast, University of Michigan graduate and the current beau of one of America's most celebrated athletes. Biles went public with their romance on Monday night with an adorable shot of the couple—the first on her Instagram account. One thing is clear—these two totally make each other's hearts flip.
As the star athlete captioned the snap, "Always smiling with you." All together now: awwwwww!
If you thought that was peak cuteness, prepare for what Ervin said over on his Instagram, page. "Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you've accomplished & how well you carry yourself," he wrote to his leading lady. "You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive. Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can't wait to see what the future has in store."
He signed off with a kissy face and just like that, Biles' legion of fans collectively swooned. While Biles is certainly no beginner out on the floor, she's a novice when it comes to dating.
As she previously revealed to ET, the 20-year-old hah never had a boyfriend before and had only been on one date. "He's got a good body," she told the show in April. "I'm just saying, it's -- I'm just saying!"
Judging by Ervin's shirtless gym snap, we might know exactly who she was secretly referring to four months ago!