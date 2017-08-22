Brian Austin Green has babies on the brain. The actor invited Dax Holt to his home Monday to film Hollywood Pipeline's Facebook Live, where he mulled adding to his family with Megan Fox.

The 44-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress have three sons—Noah Green, 4, Nodhi Green, 3, and Journey Green, 1—and Brian is also a father to son Kassius Green, 15, from a prior relationship. When a fan asked if he wants another child with Megan, he said, "I don't know. I have four boys now; a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome."

Speaking candidly, Brian admitted, "I want a girl. I really want a girl."

"I'm worried that if I try I'll just get another boy. Not just because I love my boys, but I'll [probably] have another boy, and I don't know if I'm ready for five," he added. "That's a lot."