Brian Austin Green has babies on the brain. The actor invited Dax Holt to his home Monday to film Hollywood Pipeline's Facebook Live, where he mulled adding to his family with Megan Fox.
The 44-year-old actor and the 31-year-old actress have three sons—Noah Green, 4, Nodhi Green, 3, and Journey Green, 1—and Brian is also a father to son Kassius Green, 15, from a prior relationship. When a fan asked if he wants another child with Megan, he said, "I don't know. I have four boys now; a fifth is a basketball team. So, that would kind of be awesome."
Speaking candidly, Brian admitted, "I want a girl. I really want a girl."
"I'm worried that if I try I'll just get another boy. Not just because I love my boys, but I'll [probably] have another boy, and I don't know if I'm ready for five," he added. "That's a lot."
Many of the questions during the 15-minute Q&A centered around Beverly Hills, 90210. Brian said he is still "in contact" with co-stars Shannen Doherty, Luke Perry, Jason Priestly and Ian Ziering, and he "texted" Doherty during her cancer battle. "I haven't talked to her," he clarified.
Brian paused for a moment after he was asked to pick his favorite episode in the series. "We did so many. I think my favorite was Matthew Perry, and the one he was in, he was in a guesthouse trying to commit suicide," the actor recalled. "I don't even think I was in that one."
Asked about the possibility of filming a Beverly Hills, 90210 reunion someday, Brian said, "If it was well written and awesome that way, I would [do it]. I'm not saying 'no' because there are all these offers and I'm turning them down, but I want to do something good." The actor added that he's "not working on anything right now," as he's been busy "raising my kids" with Megan.
Does Brian mind all the questions about the '90s drama?
"No. It is what it is," the actor told Dax. "It was fun. It was awesome."
Brian didn't watch The CW's 90210 reboot, which aired for five seasons from 2008 to 2013. To be clear, it's not because he had a problem with the concept. "I don't watch any TV," the actor explained. "I didn't watch the original. I didn't watch my show. Why would I watch the reboot?"
As for why the original series was more popular than the reboot, he said, "I think the first one worked because we didn't have the internet. So, people were curious about Beverly Hills and we gave them that. We were the first teen nighttime drama that was worth watching, I guess. It was fun for kids; I think by the time the reboot came on, people wanted more than our show."