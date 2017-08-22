For Kevin Hart, all the hoopla is just new material.

The comedian addressed fans directly on Monday on the heels of renewed cheating allegations. The star's wife Eniko Parrish and his ex-wife Torrei Hart got into a verbal scuffle online after Parrish wrote on Instagram that she and Hart have been together for eight years. As fans were quick to notice, the star filed for divorce from his first wife six years ago in 2011, alluding to the fact that there may have been overlap between the two relationships and potential cheating.

In since-deleted comments, Parrish reportedly shot back at the claims, saying Torrei spread cheating rumors years ago and that she never "wrecked" any home. In response, Torrei partly quipped, "We have made successful strides to become a loving co parenting family, but you have now left it open for my character to be questioned. You, Kevin, and I know the truth."

In the meantime, Hart took to his own Instagram account on Monday with a cryptic response, similar to the reaction he gave last month when he was accused of cheating on his pregnant wife: with a laugh.