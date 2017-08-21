Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's children are bound to inherit the 'rents Hollywood good looks.

The Transformers star took to Instagram on Monday with a special shout-out to the father of her three sons, Noah Shannon Green, 4, Bodhi Ransom Green, 3, and Journey River Green, 1. Megan shared an epic throwback from Brian's Beverly Hills, 90210 days (triple hoop earrings, tweezed eyebrows and coifed locks in all their '90s glory), dubbing the actor her "Man Crush Monday."

She captioned the snapshot, "Thank you for donating your DNA to the shared dream of birthing our own colony of teen heart throbs. #mcm #colonymission"

Together since 2004 and married since 2010, Megan and Brian have had their divorce on hold since she originally filed exactly two years ago today in 2015.