These days, Tori Spelling knows the importance of a thick brow.
But when she was starring on Beverly Hills, 90210 back in the '90s, the actress thought thin was in fact very, very in. E! News' Sibley Scoles chatted with the actress at the launch of her latest business endeavor, Beauty Box by Tori, where she revealed the one makeup mishap that she'll never live down.
"I shouldn't have plucked my eyebrows so thin in the '90s," Spelling, now 44 and a mom to five, shared. "It was a big deal in the '90s! No one ever told me the brow would be back, and now the brow is back. It's something that when you pluck it's really hard to get back. Luckily, we have a product for that."
Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic, Fox
Tori then continued, "I wish I'd never plucked my eyebrows. In the '90s, I was obsessed with Drew Barrymore movies. She had the thin ones and it was totally cool!"
Those Beverly Hills, 90210 style moments were nothing short of epic, and Spelling admitted that her other female co-stars also couldn't keep their hands of the tweezers. "We all did it on 90210," she explained. "Jennie [Garth] and I both look back and we're like, ‘Oh my God. We plucked our eyebrows.'"
Over the years, Tori and the rest of her 90210 castmates have made it a point to stay in contact and reunite whenever possible. Some 26 years after the hit series made its television debut, most of the original actors and actresses came together at REWind Con in Chicago last November.
Spelling, Garth, Jason Priestley, James Eckhouse, Christine Elise, Luke Perry and Gabrielle Carteris sat on a panel discussion, where they also paid tribute to Shannen Doherty as she continued her battle against cancer.
