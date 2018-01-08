10 Celeb Workouts to Copy From Instagram

Who needs to pay up for a personal trainer when there are smart phones?

In today's digital world, celebrities don't hesitate to share everything, from what they're eating for breakfast, to what's next on their reading lists, to their fitness routines. For the stars who love to sweat, many of them do it on Instagram.

Lucky us.

These kinds of posts include tips and advice that come straight from high-profile trainers or expensive classes, which means these celebs are also giving us access to some pretty exclusive stuff.