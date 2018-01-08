10 Celeb Workouts to Copy From Instagram

Who needs to pay up for a personal trainer when there are smart phones?
In today's digital world, celebrities don't hesitate to share everything, from what they're eating for breakfast, to what's next on their reading lists, to their fitness routines. For the stars who love to sweat, many of them do it on Instagram.
Lucky us.
These kinds of posts include tips and advice that come straight from high-profile trainers or expensive classes, which means these celebs are also giving us access to some pretty exclusive stuff.
Check out these 10 stars who put out awesome fitness content on the 'gram. Their comments are helpful, and the photos and videos they share are often easy to follow.
Sneakers are not required, but highly recommended.
Cindy Crawford
How does one of the most famous super models in the world stay looking so, well, super? Early morning workouts—even on the weekends. Grab some dumbbells and mimic Cindy's form to start sculpting those upper-arm muscles. You may need to set an alarm clock for this one.
Olivia Munn
You may not be able to get the Caribbean backdrop, but you can copy that form. While on her birthday trip to Turks and Caicos, Olivia kept up her fitness routine with her friend and trainer Brittany Farrar. The pair tossed a coconut back and forth to work on coordination, balance and strength. Don't be afraid to get creative!
Lea Michele
What's better than yoga? Yoga on a paddle board. In Hawaii. The Glee star posted this throwback photo of her impressive form. We recommend using it as a guide for your own yoga practice, whether you're exercising on land or at sea.
Chris Hemsworth
It's no secret that this chiseled body requires work. If you're up for some serious fitness inspo, check out some Instagram posts of the Thor actor. He exercises with Luke Zocchi, who Chris says is "the world's best trainer." From heavy lifting to cycling, battling ropes and medicine balls, there's nothing these two can't conquer. Copy if you dare.
John Stamos
Still got a crush on this celeb since his Uncle Jesse days? Same. So what better excuse to stalk his Instagram than for his workout tips? John trains with Andy Kohrell, who has the star doing Pilates combined with a variety of other fitness methods for body strengthening.
Khloé Kardashian
We all know this Kardashian is the queen of fitness. Khloé regularly shares advice, products and new methods that are shaping her own workout progress. Her step-by-step videos make squats, dumbbells, lunges and exercise bands much more fun. The music get us pretty pumped, too!
Serena Williams
While we know Serena as the ultimate tennis champ (and now, mom-to-be!), we love following her to find out how she gets her body in shape off the court. The tennis star warms up by dancing, and she has moves. Can you follow along? She often posts her sessions with Josh Jones on Instagram.
Gabrielle Union
This star got ready for her recent Health magazine cover by training with Keisy Myumi in Atlanta. Looking to shape your backside? Gabrielle's intensive routine is available on Instagram for you, if you can handle it. "Don't get comfortable. Challenge yourself," she wrote on her "Build a Booty" video.
Eva Longoria
Eva has been a longtime fan of yoga, practicing with renowned instructors like Craig Fields. So we can't think of anyone whose 'gram is a better resource for good form and position ideas. She recently posted a solid handstand proving she is major yoga goals. We would say for those who are going to copy Eva, however, that they should be at a more advanced level.
Ed Westwick
Ed, of Gossip Girl fame, is getting in shape with one of the trendiest workouts right now: boxing. And it looks like he's pretty good at it, too! Grab a buddy to practice your punches with like Ed and his pal, or use his post to inspire some shadowboxing on your own. This is good to develop technique and coordination.
It's time to workout, celebrity-style. Grab your workout gear—phone included.