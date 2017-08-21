Halle Berry Wears Pink Hair in the Most Wearable Way

"You'll never influence the world by being just like it."

Halle Berry has always stood out from the crowd, from her history-making Academy Award, to the burgundy Elie Saab stunner she wore to accept said award, to her powerful Cat Woman-like demeanor, to the orange James Bond bikini. This actress knows high rewards come with big risks, and she's willing to take them.

Case in point: her new pink highlights.

Just on the heels of her 51st birthday, the mom-of-two took her look in a slightly different direction, adding pink tones in front of her hair.