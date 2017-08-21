Halle Berry Wears Pink Hair in the Most Wearable Way

"You'll never influence the world by being just like it."
Halle Berry has always stood out from the crowd, from her history-making Academy Award, to the burgundy Elie Saab stunner she wore to accept said award, to her powerful Cat Woman-like demeanor, to the orange James Bond bikini. This actress knows high rewards come with big risks, and she's willing to take them.
Case in point: her new pink highlights.
Just on the heels of her 51st birthday, the mom-of-two took her look in a slightly different direction, adding pink tones in front of her hair.
Although pink highlights are seen as a youthful look (think: those colorful clip-ins at the drugstore), Halle's choice to rock the style is a little rebellious. If we captioned her new photo, it would say "I don't age and I do what I want." And, to that we say, "Never change."
Whether she used temporary dye like the IGK Girls Club Color Spray or a more permanent dye, we're not sure. But, with so little hair coated in pink, the star's choice certainly resonates with beauty commitment phoebes. It's easy to recreate. It brightens up the face. And it's on trend.
Who knows, maybe this is just a starting point for more colorful locks. Just after posting her new 'do, Halle posted an additional photo of her fan's artwork, in which she's rocking a purple and pink natural style.
She wouldn't be the first celebrity to go all out. Blac Chynaand Lady Gaga have been playing with every color of the rainbow recently, while colorful wig veteran Kylie Jenner told Life of Kylie viewers, "Honestly, like, guys I don't want to disappoint anybody, but I just want my hair long and black and pretty." Maybe Halle will take her place?
What do you think? Should she go all the way?