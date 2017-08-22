How has fatherhood changed Daniel Bryan?
Well, for starters, it's made him love Brie Bella even more.
"I would read a lot about how to be a dad. I had never changed a diaper before we had Birdie," the Total Bellas star tells E! News exclusively. "And one of the things that they talk about is it can be very hard on a marriage, on a couple, when you had a child. Because there's all these needs you have to take care of. But if you know that and you know that going in and, ‘OK, I'm going to put my partner first.' That sort of thing. And it feels like our relationship has become stronger because of it."
The WWE star added, "Somehow, and I didn't think it was possible, like when she was giving birth it made me love her more."
"Bryan was so cute in labor I have to say!" Brie's sis Nikki Bella gushed.
"He didn't leave my side," Brie smiled.
"He never left Brie's side," Nikki added.
So how becoming a dad to little Birdie changed Nikki's view of her brother-in-law? Watch the clip to find out!
