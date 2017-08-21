Before talk about her successful meeting with her new business partner can even happen, the mood is soured when David questions whether Shannon's use of buttermilk to marinate her chicken is all that healthy as he shovels tortilla chips into his mouth. "I can not tell you how frustrating it is when you work to get a meal that's healthy on the table and your husband comes in and tries to cram as many chips in the five minute period before the dinner gets served on the table," Shannon rants in her confessional. (There is something slightly hypnotic about the sound of his chewing, however.)

When Shannon does finally tell her family that Chris Bright of Z Pizza fame has agreed to go into business with her as she develops her affordable healthy eating restaurant, her daughters appear to secretly give some of their food to the family dog (while confessing that their mom's healthy cooking is "disgusting" in an interview). As for David? He doesn't seem so sure about his wife's plan.