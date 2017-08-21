She said it's particularly hard not to drink in Los Angeles when booze comes with the A-list lifestyle and that she fears she won't be able to do it cold turkey.

She told the mag, "Imagine everything we have...Everything is there, always. I don't know how to go to an awards show and not drink."

The mom of one also admitted that she "can't have just one drink" and that there's a history of alcohol abuse in her family, she said, and she's the type of person who "can't just have one drink."

John Legend's lady love also admitted that along with the medications she's taking for postpartum depression and anxiety, that "alcohol is like the least thing that helps."

As for how she came to realize she had an issue, she says, "Nobody really brought it up to me...They just assumed that it was okay because I always felt okay the next morning. I knew in my heart it wasn't right. It makes you very short with people."

Additionally, while brunches with gal pals look good on Instagram the reality was quite different. She said,"People think it's cutesy and fun to go on these boozy brunches, but there's more to it. I've never once been like, 'I'm sure glad I had that boozy brunch!'"

The 31-year-old also admitted she thought the idea of not drinking it all was crazy, but that recently her perspective has shifted.

"I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober, but now I get it," she said. "I don't want to be that person…I have to fix myself."