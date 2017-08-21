Despite having broken up over a year ago, Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato continue to support one another.

Case in point: The actor attended Lovato's 25th birthday celebration at Dave & Buster's arcade and sports bar in Hollywood last night.

"The entire place was rented out for her special night, and she celebrated with about 50 of her closest friends," a source told E! News. "Wilmer was there to support Demi, and they were very friendly with each other."

In fact, the source noted that the former couple have become close pals.

"Wilmer and Demi are very amicable and now act like best friends," the insider dished. "They didn't act overly affectionate but were having fun taking photos in the photo booth and playing the arcade games together."