How to Update Your Lazy-Day Hair Bun in 1 Step

When in doubt, bun it.
How many times have you struggled with your hair in the morning only to resort to a bun? For most, the answer is countless. The top bun is a go-to when it's hot, when you're lazy and when you're in a rush. But, as a quick solution, it can easily lack luster.
Cue the bun cuff, the celeb-loved hair accessory that takes your hair from OK to standout. In five seconds and very little effort, you can have street-style hair like Karlie Kloss—yas!
Ready to update your bun? Watch the video above and follow the steps below!
Step 1: Prep by brushing hair into a ponytail at the crown of the head and secure with elastic band.
Step 2: Smooth out hair with a light hold hairspray.
Step 3: Twist ponytail and start wrapping around elastic band.
Step 4: Tug on the bun to create volume.
Step 5: Secure with a bobby pin or French pin.
Step 6: Add a bun cuff to the base of the bun and secure.
Looking for the right accessory? Check out our favorite cuffs below!
Engraved Bun Cuff, $18
Deco Bun Cuff, $48
1907 Leather Hair Wrap Cuff, $14.99
Article continues below
Hair Elastic with Cuff, $3.49
Chunky Tortoise Cuff, $34
Leather Ponytail Holder, $12.50
Article continues below
It's cuffin' season!
Salon: Spoke & Weal
Hairstylist: Lindsay Victoria
Model's top: BALDWIN Cream Sweater Vest
Model's bottoms: BALDWIN Denim Culottes
Model's sunglasses: Steven Alan Monroe in Classic Tortoise