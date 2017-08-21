How to Update Your Lazy-Day Hair Bun in 1 Step

When in doubt, bun it.

How many times have you struggled with your hair in the morning only to resort to a bun? For most, the answer is countless. The top bun is a go-to when it's hot, when you're lazy and when you're in a rush. But, as a quick solution, it can easily lack luster.

Cue the bun cuff, the celeb-loved hair accessory that takes your hair from OK to standout. In five seconds and very little effort, you can have street-style hair like Karlie Kloss—yas!