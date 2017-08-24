AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Who could forget the infamous meat dress?
Like Lady Gaga, there have been celebs before and after making major (read: interesting) fashion risks when it comes to the MTV Video Music Awards' red carpet. But when your guest list includes the likes of Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera and Rita Ora, what else would you expect?
And because year after year we're sometimes left wondering "wtf?" we've rounded up 11 favorite moments from the past to jog your memory and get you excited for what's to come when the show airs this Sunday, August 27.
Keep scrolling for the best of the best when it comes to real red carpet ricks at the VMAs.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Nicki arrived to the 2011 show in this wild get up—the remnants of stuffed animals lined her legs, people.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
In 2015, Miley let it all hang out in this bedazzled chrome number.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Did someone tell Farrah it was a costume party? In 2016 the reality star went full Wonder Woman—literally.
Article continues below
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Ahh the meat dress. Who could forget this wild moment from the 2010 VMAs? (The answer is no one.)
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Gwen's iconic '98 style (that blue hair, blue bikini top and face of jewels became somewhat of a signature) will forever be admired...but what's that around her waist? (Also note her insane platform flip flops. On the red carpet.)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Rita circa 2016 is giving us major Black Swan vibes in this sheer, black dress with a heavy feather trim. The hair sticking up behind her head even looks a bit tiara-like, no?
Article continues below
Dave Hogan/Getty Images
The "Dirrty" singer's Y2K uniform pretty much consisted of this always—barely-there mini skirts, scarves as tops and page boy-esque hats.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Before Rihanna hit the Met steps, there was Rose at the MTV VMAs in this see-through number.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Back in 2001, Instagram wasn't yet a thing, so Macy took it upon herself to get in some shameless self promotion. Did it work? You be the judge.
Article continues below
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Channeling her best Britney Spears in "Toxic," Baddie's red carpet outfit packed major personality.
Getty Images
Leave it to Amber and BFF Chyna to make a serious statement on the red carpet. Though the message behind the get-ups are inspirational, we think the finished product could have been refined a bit more.
They're pretty out there, huh?
Can't wait to see what this year has in store.