The Hills were alive with the sound of music at the 2007 MTV VMAs.
Ten years ago, reality stars Lauren Conrad, Audrina Patridge and Whitney Port walked the red carpet together at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. "I love the fact that it's in Vegas," Patridge told MTV News reporter Suchin Pak. "It's fun. There are people all around. It's crazy!"
"It's so hard getting around everywhere," Port added. "It's so packed!"
Long before she launched her popular fashion line at Kohl's, Conrad modeled a dress of her own design. "For red carpets, I've been doing one of a kind pieces," she revealed. "Just for fun!"
The reality stars were on hand to promote the third season of The Hills—which explains why Heidi Montag was M.I.A. "There's still drama, like always," Patridge said. "[Fans] love it, so that's all that matters." But Conrad teased there might be "some making up" that season, too.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
During the show, the girls posed for a photo backstage with co-star Lo Bosworth.
Conrad, Patridge and Port also appeared onstage to present the award for Male Artist of the Year to Justin Timberlake, who beat Akon, Robin Thicke, T.I. and Kanye West. During his acceptance speech, what "What Goes Around...Comes Around" singer dissed the network, saying, "Play more damn videos. I want to challenge MTV to play more videos." Um...Awkward!
Later that year, Conrad told Us Weekly meeting Timberlake was "the biggest letdown."
"I have always loved him, and he was a disappointment at the VMAs. Whitney and I presented him with an award. We were so excited, and he wouldn't even take the award from us. Then he went up to the microphone and insulted reality television on MTV. We were standing up there smiling, and I felt so stupid," she said. Years later, Conrad told the tabloid her childhood crush ended the moment Timberlake dissed her friends: "It was probably the end of my love for him."
Getty Images
While accepting the award for Best Hip Hop Video for "Anaconda," Nicki confronted Miley, who was hosting, over negative comments she had made about the rapper in a New York Times interview. She called the pop star a "bitch" and asked her, "What's Good?"
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for MTV
Hannah Montanta, who? The former Disney darling twerked and tongued her way into MTV history with her performance of "We Can't Stop" and a duet of "Blurred Lined" with Robin Thicke.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
He's certainly no Britney Spears, but the Biebs had his own snake moment when he brought a baby boa constrictor named Johnson to the show.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
B announced she and Jay Z were expecting their first child together when she showed off her bulging baby bump on the red carpet and then at the end of her performance of "Love On Top."
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
Dinner time! Gaga served up a meat dress made from 50 pounds of raw beef.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
The hip hop superstar crashed the stage when Taylor Swift won Best Female Video because he thought Beyoncé should have taken home the Moonman. When Bey won for Video of the Year, she asked T.Swift to join her on stage to have her moment.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
The then-embattled hitmaker's lackluster performance of "Gimme More" at the Palms in Las Vegas was anything but the comeback fans were hoping for.
Kevin Kane/WireImage.com
Madge kissed Britney...and Christina Aguilera...but more attention was given to Britney.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; E!
Amid an ongoing feud between Eminem and Moby, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog poked fun at their beef while roasting the latter artist to his face in the VMAs audience. Triumph then attempted to do the same to Eminem, who was not in the mood.
Eminem later took to the stage to accept the award for Best Male Video and said mid-speech, "That little Moby girl threw me out of my zone for a minute."
AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser
The pop princess accessorized her body-baring ensemble for her performance of "I'm a Slave 4 U" with a giant white python across her shoulders.
MTV
The legendary singer went to second based with Lil' Kim when she touched the rapper's exposed left breast.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage.com
Long before there was Miley's barely-there ensemble, the Scream actress hit the red carpet with her then-fiancé Marilyn Manson in a see-through dress and thong.
AFP/Getty Images
Married for just three months, the odd couple walked on stage holding hands before the King of Pop and Elvis' daughter shared a very awkward kiss.
Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect/Getty Images
The Shock Jock lived up to his raunchy reputation when he was lowered onto the stage as a superhero named Fartman.
Paul Harris/Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
The two were involved in one of the most famous rock feuds. At the 1992 VMAs, tensions ran high backstage, where Cobain's wife Courtney Love, who also brought along then-newborn daughter Frances Bean, taunted Rose, prompting the Guns N' Roses frontman to threaten to beat up Cobain if he didn't shut his "bitch" up. Kurt then told Love, sarcastically, "Shut up, bitch!"
After he performed with his band Nirvana, the group's drummer Dave Grohl kept saying "Hi, Axl!" into his mic.
MTV
The Material Girl sang "Like a Virgin" while rolling around the stage in a white wedding dress.
