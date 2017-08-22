"Well we made a ton of home movies. My brother Adam when he was young wanted to be a director so he would—it's probably how I got into acting—like he would force my other brother and I to be in his films," Jamie recalled. "So we would do movies and we would do music videos and in one of the music videos he dressed like a dork, which was where his pants were really high up and he had glasses but it's all on video."

"I knew Adam was going to come in immediately. I mean he's chomping at the bit to talk to you as much as he can," Lance shared. "It was nice to see. I feel like he was there with us you know—just seeing Adam."

"It makes us laugh because we know who he's talking about," Jamie revealed. "So to really feel that he got the essence of who my brother was, was so confirming and it was special."

See the amazing reveal in the clip above!