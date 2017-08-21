Amal Clooney Glitters in Green During Date Night With George Clooney

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tyra Banks

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Life of Kylie 104

See the "Super Sexy" Versace Dress Kylie Jenner Almost Wore to the 2017 Met Gala

Lauren Conrad

Celebrity Bridesmaids

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
George Clooney, Amal Clooney

MEGA

Mom and dad are out on the town. 

It seems George Clooney and Amal Clooney had another date night in Lake Como. According to recent snaps of the new parents to twins, the Oscar winner and his renowned barrister leading lady stepped out last night at Harry's Bar in Cernobbio. 

While the actor sported a simple button-down shirt and jeans, the human rights attorney glittered in an embellished emerald green maxi dress with sheer panelling at the legs. In one of her most glamorous ensembles to date, the mother of two accessorized with hoop earrings, a coordinating architectural cuff and a gold clutch. Needless to say, all eyes were on Mrs. Clooney. 

According to a source, the pair was in a "happy" and "loving" mood as they exited around 11:30 p.m with friends and a mild amount of security. 

Photos

Amal Clooney's Best Looks

George Clooney, Amal Clooney

MEGA

As August winds down, the mom and dad of Alexander and Ella Clooney are enjoying every last bit of their Italian summer. "Amal is not working, and they both have the summer off and are enjoying Lake Como," one insider told E! News in July. "They are very happy to be in Italy." 

While the A-list couple is soaking up their days with their 2-month-old babies, George and Amal make sure to save a few hours just as husband and wife. 

"They are very hands-on parents, but they also have some help," another source explained. "They also value their adult time and want to make sure that they are able to slip away for adult dinners and other things that they enjoy. With the help of their baby nurse, they are able to do that frequently."

What better way to spend that free time than by getting all gussied up and hitting the town? After all, when in Rome Lake Como...

TAGS/ Amal Clooney , George Clooney , Fashion , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.