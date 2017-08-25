Let us guess: It's almost fall and your boot collection is pretty much non-existent.

But don't worry, stranger things have happened—right, Millie Bobby Brown? So in lieu of that, we look to the actress for some shoe-spiration and, of course, she did not disappoint.

Whether it's a heeled, patent leather combat boot you're after (like the actress') or you're curious about exploring the sock boot world, we've rounded up 20+ of the best fall shoes the Internet has to offer. All you have to do is start scrolling—the work's been done for you.