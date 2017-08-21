Disney Channel Battle: Vote in Round 2 for Your Favorite TV Series

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tyra Banks

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Real Housewives of Dallas

This Real Housewives of Dallas Argument May Be the Franchise's Most Ridiculous One Yet

American Horror Story: Cult

American Horror Story: Cult Opening Credits Revealed: Watch At Your Own Risk!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Disney Channel Series Battle Round 2

Disney

The results are in!

Round 1 of E! News' Disney Channel Battle ended today at 5 a.m. PT; That's So Raven is the early frontrunner, with a whopping 94.9 percent of the vote vs. Cory in the House's 5.1 percent. Other match-ups had much smaller margins, like Girl Meets World vs. Raven's Home (50.6 percent to 49.4 percent) and The Famous Jett Jackson vs. So Weird (52 percent to 48 percent).

So, which of the network's series will make it to Round 3?

Cast your vote now, and the next round of winners will be revealed in two days.

Disney Channel Battle Round 2
The Famous Jett Jackson vs. Girl Meets World
26.1
73.9
Lizzie McGuire vs. Bug Juice
96.4
3.6
Phineas and Ferb vs. The Replacements
86.5
13.5
Hannah Montana vs. Andi Mack
87.4
12.6
The Suite Life of Zack & Cody vs. Liv and Maddie
79.1
20.9
Shake It Up vs. Jessie
39.8
60.2
Wizards of Waverly Place vs. Sonny With a Chance
89.5
10.5
Good Luck Charlie vs. A.N.T. Farm
90.1
9.9
Kim Possible vs. Tangled the Series
88.1
11.9
Austin & Ally vs. That's So Raven
23.2
76.8

Voting in Round 2 will remain open until 5 a.m. P.T. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Surprised by the results of Round 1? Make your voice heard in the comments.

TAGS/ Disney , TV , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.