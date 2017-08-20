Robin Thicke had some tough times, but the singer's "happy days" are here again!
Three days after his girlfriend April Love Geary broke the news she was expecting, the "Blurred Lines" singer took to Instagram to share a smiling photo of himself, his pregnant lady and his son Julian, his child from his previous marriage to Paula Pattonduring their family vacation to Hawaii.
The photo of the joyful trio features the group sitting on a beach. The crooner caption the pic, "Happy Days!" Geary is wearing a blue two-piece that highlights her bump, as well as her matching LA Dodgers baseball cap.
The proud post comes just three weeks after Thicke reached a custody agreement with his ex wife after a heated and long war over Julian.
On Friday, the two were photographed soaking up the sun. Just one day after the 22-year-old revealed she was 12-weeks pregnant with their first child together.
Geary showcased her tiny baby bump in a red crochet bikini as she stood by the 40-year-old singer, who wore black, blue and white board shorts.
The mom-to-be revealed her pregnancy on Instagram Thursday with a sonogram of their child. She did not reveal the sex but did say she is due to give birth on March 1, 2018, which would have been Robin's late dad Alan Thicke's 71st birthday.
As for what's going on with the custody agreement. In docs obtained by E! News, the 7-year-old will stay with Thicke Monday through Wednesday while he will be with Patton Wednesday through Friday.
From there, the co-parents will alternate weekends. Both stars also agreed to a structured holiday and summer vacation schedule to ensure that both parties received as equal time with their child as possible.
Looks like it was Dad's weekend!