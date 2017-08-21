Girl on Top 2017 Round 3: Vote in the Sweet 16 Now

After some seriously tough showdowns in round two, 16 actresses are now vying for spots in the elite eight! 

Once again, it's up to you to vote for your favorites to make sure they continue on in the competition, but we don't have to tell you that. You're clearly already pros at this, but just in case you've somehow forgotten: you can vote for as many ladies as you want as many times as you want, and the eight contenders with the most votes will make it to round four. 

This round is a free for all, so it's every woman for herself! 

We also have to commend those of you who tirelessly voted for The Bold Type star Aisha Dee. Her race against Outlander star and previous Girl on Top winner Caitriona Balfe was the closest in round two, and just about an hour before the poll closed, Aisha was less than 1% behind Caitriona. We also just want to take this moment to say that if you haven't yet checked out Freeform's The Bold Type, you should, because it's fantastic.  

This poll will close Wednesday, August 23 at 5 p.m. P.T., so get to voting! 

Girl on Top 2017: Sweet 16
Vote for your favorite TV actress:
