Welcome to the world Baby Emmy!
Three days after Bachelor in Paradise's Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper welcomed a baby girl into the world, the couple revealed in an adorable Instagram post that they had named their daughter Emerson Avery Tolbert.
Jade posted the sweet photo of the baby, swaddled in a blanket with the caption, "It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! 'Emmy' for short. Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20" long! She is such an angel and we can't get enough of her!"
The pair revealed in May they were having a baby girl.
It's official! Say hello to Emerson Avery Tolbert! "Emmy" for short. ?? Born just a little early at exactly 36 weeks, she arrived weighing 6lbs 8oz and measuring 20" long! She is such an angel and we can't get enough of her!
Earlier in the week, the reality stars revealed exclusively to E! News that they'd welcomed Emmy on August 17, 2017 at 10:03 a.m.
Jade and Tanner told E! News in a statement, "She's here, our little sweetheart! Tanner and I are very proud to announce the arrival of our baby girl this Thursday morning. There's truly no words to describe the feeling holding you in our arms for the first time and looking into your eyes. We love you, precious girl."
Despite being born a month early, a rep added, that Emmy's doing "great so far."
The former Bachelor contestant, and Tanner, who is also 30 and previously starred on The Bachelorette, met and got engaged on the set of Bachelor in Paradise season two in 2015. They wed in January 2016 and their wedding was documented on The Bachelor season 20.
They aren't the only Bachelor in Paradise season three stars having baby fever. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass, who wed in Mexico this past June, announced earlier this month they are expecting their first child—and yesterday the twosome also revealed they would have having a baby girl.
On Aug. 17, Tanner Tolbert wrote, "Love My Girls... @babyjanner arrived this morning at 10:03 AM... she decided to surprise us and come a little early... but mom and her are doing great... Best day of my life."
Jade Roper posted this intimate photo and wrote, "Never thought I'd post such a vulnerable pic as this, but nothing has ever felt more right and more natural than taking care of my little girl. Becoming a mother hasn't felt like some huge, transformational moment for me (besides giving birth haha). Instead, it feels like she's always been here somehow, like she has always been a part of me—almost like I don't know how yesterday existed without her. It's amazing how you can love someone so much, I now get the privilege of understanding a mother's endless love."
The doting dad posted the snuggly snap with the caption, "For all the things my hands have held... the best by far is you..."
On Aug. 19, Tanner wrote, "When you've had a few too many drinks... �� @babyjanner #milkhiccups #milkdrunk."
On Aug. 18, Tanner posted this adorable pic with the caption, "Good morning world..."
On Aug. 19, the new father wrote, "I gotta wear shades cuz my future so bright."
On August 17, Jade wrote, "We did it! Our little sweetheart is here! She arrived on her own terms, quickly and 4 weeks early, but she is perfect in every way, healthy and doing well. �� Precious little girl, there are no words to describe the feeling of holding you in our arms for this first time and looking into your beautiful eyes. We love you so much. #bestdayever #ilovemyfamily."
