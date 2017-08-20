WWE SummerSlam 2017 Highlights: Natalya Becomes the SmackDown Women's Champion and More

Nattie, WWE

Oh, what a night!

The energy was through the roof for the 30th annual SummerSlam event as the WWE Superstars touched down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to participate in the biggest party of the summer.

Scores were settled and new champions were crowned inside the ring as the fans cheered on their favorite competitors' electric performances. When all was said and done, "The Champ" John Cena and Total Divas star Natalya (real name Nattie Neidhart) were among tonight's big winners.

Keep scrolling for a recap of the biggest highlights from this year's SummerSlam!

1. John Cena, a 16-time World Champion, defeated "The Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin in SummerSlam 2017's explosive opening match.

2. In a Total Divas showdown for the ages, Natalya beat Naomi (real name Trinity Fatu) to become the SmackDown Women's Champion for the first time ever.

3. Big Cass came out victorious after a supersized face-off with Big Show at SummerSlam.

4. Sasha Banks made Alexa Bliss tap out with a "Bank Statement" to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

5. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeat Cesaro and Sheamus to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions.

Watch the season two premiere of Total Bellas Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

Season seven of Total Divas premieres later this fall.

