John Stamos Gifts the World a Naked Photo on His 54th Birthday

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jason Derulo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato Gets Sweet 25th Birthday Tributes From Her Mom, Nick Jonas and Other Stars

Colton Hayes, Instagram, AHS, Cher

Cast of American Horror Story: Cult Parties the Night Away at Cher Concert in Las Vegas

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Have mercy!!!

John Stamos may be celebrating his birthday, but it's really the world that got the best gift.

The 54-year-old Full House alum and Fuller House star posted on his Instagram page Saturday a photo of himself showing naked outside amid lush palm leaves.

"#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes!" he wrote.

See more naked Instagram photos of celebs.

John Stamos, Naked, Birthday

Instagram

John Stamos

The Full House alum and Fuller House star gifted the world with a naked photo on his 54th birthday.

Josh Brolin, Naked, Kathryn Boyd

Instagram

Josh Brolin

The Avengers: Infinity War and Deadpool 2 posted on his Instagram page in July 2017 a selfie showing him appearing naked in a bathroom with his wife Kathryn Boyd, who is fully clothed. The photo promotes his new line of Prevail Activewear, which launches on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Darren Criss, Naked Selfie

Instagram

Darren Criss

The 30-year-old American Crime Story star posted this nude pic in May 2017, writing, "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace." LOL!

Article continues below

Halle Berry, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Halle Berry

The actress posted this photo in May 2017, writing, "I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone."

Erika Jayne Girardi, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared this photo in April, writing, "Mikey made me do it ... Miami nights. 1. This is my pre DWTS body 2. I am not currently in Miami but am in NYC. 3. I posted this knowing most of you would be judgmental and couldn't resist a chance to tear me down and I was right. 4. Go be offended at your own life. 5. I'm living my life to the fullest."

Brandi Glanville, Donald Friese

Instagram

Brandi Glanville & Donald Friese

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posed completely nude in an NSFW photo her beau posted on Instagram. Friese captioned the photo, "Loving my V-Day Present," alongside the hashtags, "#reflection #nofilter #bodyart."

Article continues below

Lisa Rinna, Instagram

Instagram

Lisa Rinna

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star let it all out for this birthday suit mirror selfie she snapped in February 2017. "It's back. I got scared then I said I'm 53—zero f**ks given! Cheers to @playboy for going back to nudes," she wrote to her followers. "The female body is so beautiful, every size and every age. Be proud! #thefemalebodyisbeautiful #allshapesandsizes #loveyourself #loveyourbody." 

Joanna Krupa, Nude Selfie, Instagram

Instagram

Joanna Krupa

The former Real Housewives of Miami star posted a video on Instagram featuring her nude body in January 2017. However, she calmed the haters, noting, "2017 #body #goals #fit #nofilter #joannakrupa yes I do have Nude color [underwear] on !! so relax #haters #imamodel."

Jason Derulo, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Jason Derulo

The singer promoted his song "Naked" by sharing this photo on social media.

Article continues below

Kate Hudson, Naked, Instagram

Instagram

Kate Hudson

The blonde actress posted this butt-naked pic on Instagram in June 2016 with the hashtags, "#PrettyHappy #LOVE #AlmostFriday."

Kim Kardashian, naked

Twitter

Kim Kardashian

The reality star garnered quite a bit of backlash with this nude mirror selfie she posted in March 2016. 

Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski

The 25-year-old model put her buns on display while skinny dipping in Mexico.

Article continues below

FKA Twigs, Instagram

Instagram

FKA Twigs

Robert Pattinson's fiancée posted this photo from a bathtub, writing, "Always a bath before bed."

Brandi Glanville, NSFW

Instagram

Brandi Glanville

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star credited Kim Kardashian for inspiring the photo.

Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Nothing says goodnight like posing topless for your followers.

Article continues below

Ashley Parker Angel

Twitter

Ashley Parker Angel

Is there any other way to celebrate the end of a 100-day fitness challenge?

Justin Bieber, Butt, Instagram

Instagram

Justin Bieber

Let the ocean behold the glory that is Bieber's buck naked body. 

Rihanna, Naked Instagram

Instagram

Rihanna

The "Bitch Better Have My Money" singer's boobs fly free. 

Article continues below

Tom Schwartz, Naked Instagram

Instagram

Tom Schwartz

The Vanderpump Rules star emulates the Biebs with his bare buttocks. 

Donnie Wahlberg Twitter

Twitter

Donnie Wahlberg

The New Kids on the Block singer stepping out of a steamy pre-show shower. 

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Nicki Minaj

Oh my gosh, look at those boobs!

 

Article continues below

Geraldo Rivera

Twitter

Geraldo Rivera

The 72-year-old Fox News host has still got it in this controversial photo. 

Kendall Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet just made the world's hottest Hot Wheels track. 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

The supermodel sports a combo of granny shorts on bottom and nothing on top. 

Article continues below

Adrienne Curry, Instagram

Instagram

Adrienne Curry

America's first next top model leaves little to the imagination in this casual nude selfie. 

Miley Cyrus, Instagram

Instagram

Miley Cyrus

Free the nipple, Miley!

Chelsea Handler, Instagram

Instagram

Chelsea Handler

L'chaim! The TV host shows off her Israel boobs in a Putin-esque pose. 

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen snapped this pic of the "Glory" singer casually walking around the house nude.

MORE PHOTOS: Stars' naked magazine covers

Photos

Fuller House: Behind-the-Scenes Pics

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Stamos had earlier on his birthday posted a childhood photo of himself, writing, "It's a wonder just how much of life sits before me eagerly (almost impatiently) waiting to reveal it's gentle, imperfect, often unimaginable beauty.  When I've been willing to suspend my judgment, hold my criticism, proactively find the positive, and most importantly embrace wonder,  I've found authentic happiness. To stumble safely this far together is a real wonder. Thank you for the lovely birthday wishes. Sending you much, much love!"

Stamos celebrated his birthday with girlfriend and actress Caitlin McHugh.

She posted on her Instagram page an adorable photo of the two wearing pajamas and having a pillow fight.

"Here's to growing up, but never growing old! Happiest of birthdays to my Love!" she wrote. "May every year keep getting better and better."

Stamos' Full House wife Lori Loughlin wished the actor a happy birthday on Instagram as well. She reposted a Dubsmash video of the two reciting a tribute line to him from Step Brothers.

"Happy Birthday to this ageless vampire! Thank you for all the years of love, laughter and fun!" she wrote.

A post shared by Lori Loughlin (@loriloughlin) on

Candace Cameron Bure, who plays his onscreen niece DJ, posted a photo of the two reading a Full House script on Instagram, writing, "I learned from the best. Happy birthday Uncle J @johnstamos."

Jodie Sweetin, who plays her sister Stephanie, shared a throwback pic of her and Stamos.

"Happy Birthday @johnstamos , my Uncle J!" she wrote. "Love you so much. And you don't look a day older than when this picture was taken. Seriously. Love you so much!! Xoxo.'

A post shared by Jodie Sweetin (@jodiesweetin) on

"Happy Birthday to my brother @JohnStamos," co-star and onscreen bro Bob Saget wrote on Instagram. "The kindest, most considerate, most loving friend one could ask for. So many great times, so many more to come. He's even a better person than you could imagine. Such a gift to have you in my life. Oh, it's Bob."

A post shared by Dave Coulier (@dcoulier) on

Co-star Dave Coulier who played the weird dude who lived in their basement their buddy Joey, shared a pic of him and Stamos standing next to a Dumbo ride seat.

"Happy birthday to my brother and favorite, little Dumbo boy @johnstamos Love you❤️#cutitout," he wrote.

TAGS/ John Stamos , Top Stories , Naked
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.