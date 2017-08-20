Lip-syncing? What lip-syncing?
Britney Spears certainly gave fans and critics something to talk about at her Piece of Me residency show in Las Vegas Saturday, deviating from her usual setlist and singing a rare cover—of Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About." Man fans were impressed by her vocals as she performed the song, which has a wider range than most of her own.
"OH. MY. GOD. I live for Britney's live vocals!" tweeted user @JakobZwolle. "Please continue doing this @britneyspears. Sounds awesome!"
"Britney f--king Spears is singing COMPLETELY LIVE and she sounds INCREDIBLE," tweeted user @GodneyIsBritney. "IM CRYING OMG."
The performance comes almost two months after Spears shut down rumors that she lip-syncs in concerts. Speaking to Israel's Channel 2 News, she said, "A lot of people think that I don't do live...It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it."
Days later, the pop star showed off her vocal chops without backup music or vocals in a concert in Singapore, singing "Happy Birthday" to her longtime bodyguard Jacob.
During her Saturday concert, Spears spoke from the heart before launching into her "Something to Talk About" performance.
"I've been doing a lot of thinking lately, right, OK," she said. "This morning, I woke up and I was like listening to the news and there's a lot of things going on in the world and stuff, but basically, I looked and I was like, 'You know what, the press and the media, my whole life, you know, it's really crazy 'cause one minute, they tear you down and it was really horrible and the next minute, you're on top of the world, you know."
"I've never really spoke about it, you know, and I'm a Southern girl, I'm from Louisiana, I'm from the South," she said. "And I have to keep it real so I just want to make sure I keep having you motherf--kers something to talk about, OK?"