Babe, I almost finished the level...

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez look super happy and comfortable together and we are here. For. It.

The Weeknd posted on his Instagram Stories feed early Sunday a sweet photo of him and girlfriend Selena Gomez dressed casually (black hoodie for her, Marvel baseball cap and denim jacket for him) cuddling on a couch by a table on which rest two plates with four tiny slices of individual-sized mini pizzas, as well as a red plastic cup and a copy of InStyle magazine's September 2017 issue, which features her on the cover.

And wait...is that... Is The Weeknd playing a video game?

Indeed, the singer is clutching what appears to be an Xbox controller as he nuzzles his girl. Multitasking! You know the relationship has reached a comfortable level (pun intended) when you get to alternate between making out and playing Halo.