Chrissy Teigen Steals Our Hearts By Taking Daughter Luna to Work

Luna Legend is having the time of her young life!

Celeb mom Chrissy Teigen brought along her wee one to a work event yesterday and clearly the well-dressed, almost 1.5-year-old tot, who was born on April 14, 2016, stole the show at the promo event for the 31-year-old's new cosmetic venture, BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, on Friday.

In addition to bringing along her daughter, who looked too cute for words, the on-the-go mama donned a striped shirt and long white skirt, which she paired with a denim jacket.

John Legend's lady love posted a video from the press outing along with the caption, The Glow Gang's all here. Had so much fun spending the day with the #BECCAxChrissyContest winner @samfunkadelic and her mom!!@BECCAcosmetics #BECCAxChrissy."