Chrissy Teigen Steals Our Hearts By Taking Daughter Luna to Work

by Meg Swertlow

Luna Legend is having the time of her young life!

Celeb mom Chrissy Teigen brought along her wee one to a work event yesterday and clearly the well-dressed, almost 1.5-year-old  tot, who was born on April 14, 2016, stole the show at the promo event for the 31-year-old's new cosmetic venture, BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, on Friday.

In addition to bringing along her daughter, who looked too cute for words, the on-the-go mama donned a striped shirt and long white skirt, which she paired with a denim jacket. 

John Legend's lady love posted a video from the press outing along with the caption, The Glow Gang's all here. Had so much fun spending the day with the #BECCAxChrissyContest winner @samfunkadelic and her mom!!@BECCAcosmetics #BECCAxChrissy."

Photos

Luna Stephen's Italy Photo Album

According to the the press info, the BECCA X Chrissy Teigen Glow Face Palette, which comes with four shades, is "A limited-edition glow face palette, created in collaboration with the model, mom, cookbook author, and ultimate California-cool beauty, Chrissy Teigen."

For the beauty event, little Luna was looking like quite the tiny beauty in her pink dress.

Check out some other photos of Luna living her best life...

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Legend, Instagram

Instagram

When in Venice...

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought along baby Luna to their trip to Italy. The mama posted this snap of herself and her daughter from Venice on Aug. 4, 2017.

ESC: Chrissy Teigen Vacation Style

Instagram

Vacation Babies

During their August 2017 trip to Italy, the pair were looking absolutely fashionable together.

Luna Simone Stephens, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Putting on the Ritz

Rocking an adorable outfit, Luna was the toast of her Italian hotel during the family vacay on July 31.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Go Team

Luna showed her team pride for the Mariners in 2017.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Easter 2017

Instagram

Bunny Hop

The family of three was all about their adorable 2017 Easter celebration.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Morocco

Instagram

Travel Love Bug

Chrissy Teigen posted this photo from the trio's trip to Morocco on March 17, 2017.

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna, Santa Claus

Instagram

Scary Santa

Little Luna was not having the time of her life when she met old St. Nick during Christmas 2016.

Baby Luna, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Instagram

First Vacation

Someone is enjoying her first vacation," John Legend wrote on Instagram, weeks after he, Chrissy Teigen and the baby jetted off to Italy, where the couple visited the location of his "All of Me" music video, which stars the model, and their 2013 wedding.

John Legend, Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

Burp Time

John Legend burps their daughter during a trip to Italy.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Chrissy Teigen / Snapchat

Little Mermaid

Chrissy and John have a little mermaid at home!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, baby Luna

Instagram

Dodger Day

It's time for Dodger...baseball!

Chrissy Teigen, Luna

Instagram

Benched

Mom sits down for some mommy-daughter time.

John Legend, Luna

Instagram

Doting Dad

Oh hey, what's up, Dad?

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Father's Day

Luna honors Legend on Father's Day.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Superstar

...that is what you are.

Chrissy Teigen, Daughter Luna

Instagram

What an Angel

All she needs is a little halo.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Video Star

Then 1-month-old Luna appears in a clip posted on her mom's Instagram page.

Kim Kardashian, Luna Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Snapchat

Snapchat

Auntie Kim

Baby Luna hangs out with Kim Kardashian.

John Legend, Grandmother, Baby, Daughter, Luna

Instagram

Granny Love

Baby Luna meets John's maternal grandmother.

John Legend, Baby Luna

Snapchat

Sweet Tunes

Baby Luna is lulled to sleep by the sound of her dad's music.

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Instagram

Instagram

Mother's Day

Baby Luna honors Chrissy with her adorableness.

Chrissy Teigen, Luna Simone

Instagram

Oh Hey

"There's that phone again!"

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Daughter Luna

Instagram

Bath Time

Then-2-week-old Luna is seen getting a bath.

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Instagram

Instagram

It's the Tickle Monster!

Run!

Luna Simone Stephens, Chrissy Teigen, Instagram

Instagram

Cuddled Up

Baby Luna and her mom cuddle up in a blanket.

