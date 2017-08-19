Miquel Benitez/WireImage
Okay, Trekkies, get ready to geek out at this beautiful news...
Don't tell Worf, but Terry Farrell, who played fan-favorite character Jadzia Dax on the '90s series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, is engaged to Adam Nimoy, the son of late Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy, aka Spock.
Film critic and Trekkie Scott Mantz first reported the news on Twitter Friday. Terry confirmed it Saturday.
"Serious? Not fake news? Baby will be 1/16 Vulcan," wrote Twitter user @sepulrah, to which the 53-year-old actress responded, "Lol nope Not Fake news!"
"It's for real," she added.
Terry, who is also known for her past role on Becker, and Adam, a 61-year-old director who helmed a couple of episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as the documentary For the Love of Spock, made their public debut as a couple last year. The two also appeared together at the Star Trek Las Vegas convention earlier this month.
This will mark the second marriage for both Terry, who has a son from a previous marriage, and Adam, who has a son and daughter with his ex-wife.
Gene Roddenberry would be pleased. The Star Trek creator, who died in 1991, would have turned 96 Saturday.
Congrats to the happy couple and may they Live Long and Prosper!