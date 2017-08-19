Okay, Trekkies, get ready to geek out at this beautiful news...

Don't tell Worf, but Terry Farrell, who played fan-favorite character Jadzia Dax on the '90s series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, is engaged to Adam Nimoy, the son of late Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy, aka Spock.

Film critic and Trekkie Scott Mantz first reported the news on Twitter Friday. Terry confirmed it Saturday.

"Serious? Not fake news? Baby will be 1/16 Vulcan," wrote Twitter user @sepulrah, to which the 53-year-old actress responded, "Lol nope Not Fake news!"

"It's for real," she added.