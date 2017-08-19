Robin Thicke's Pregnant Girlfriend April Love Geary Bares Baby Bump in Bikini

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tanner Tolbert, Jade Roper, Baby

Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Share More Baby Photos: Inside Their First Days as Parents

Kanye West, Jay-Z

Jay-Z Opens Up About Alleged Feud With Kanye West and Reveals "What Really Hurt" Him

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Robin Thicke and girlfriend April Love Geary appear to be enjoying an early babymoon.

The two were photographed soaking up the sun in Hawaii Friday, a day after she revealed she is 12 weeks pregnant with their first child together. April, 22, showcased her tiny baby bump in a red crochet bikini as she stood by the 40-year-old "Blurred Lines" singer, who wore black, blue and white board shorts.

April had revealed her pregnancy on Instagram Thursday with a sonogram of their child. She did not reveal the sex but did say she is due to give birth on March 1, 2018, which would have been Robin's late dad Alan Thicke's 71st birthday.

 

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary, Vacation

MEGA

Later on Thursday, April posted a photo of herself sitting cross-legged in a floral bikini, resting her hands under her stomach.

"Happy in Hawaii with my lil peanut," she wrote.

On Friday, April posted a couple of photos of herself sitting outside in her red bikini, as well as a mirror selfie showing her wearing a cropped white camisole over the swimsuit and a pic of Robin kissing her on the cheek.

Honey ??

A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on

Robin Thicke, April Love Geary

Instagram

"Mom & dad," she wrote.

April had revealed her pregnancy on the final week of her first trimester and about three weeks after Robin and ex-wife Paula Patton reached a custody agreement over their 7-year-old son Julian.

TAGS/ Robin Thicke , Top Stories , Pregnancies , Bikinis
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.