Olivia Newton-John looks and feels great about three months after she revealed she had suffered a relapse of breast cancer.

The 68-year-old Grease alum and singer gave her health update this week in a Facebook video message to promote the new "We Go Together" new fundraising campaign for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre in Melbourne.

"Hello everyone, Olivia Newton John here," she says in the clip. "Personally, I'd like express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months. Your prayers and well-wishes have truly helped me and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great and so look forward to seeing you soon."

Newton-John had announced in late May that she was diagnosed with breast cancer that had metastasized to the sacrum, a bone in the lower back, would undergo a short course of photon radiation therapy and natural wellness therapies. She said she is "reluctantly" postponing the remainder of her North America tour dates. She is set to resume touring on Thursday, starting with a show in Indiana.