The Hills are alive with a baby boom!

Lauren Conrad is the latest cast member to welcome her first child, a baby boy named Liam Tell, and now Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag are closer than ever to becoming parents as well. Heidi is now only weeks away from giving birth to a son, and as the longtime reality TV couple told E! News' Zuri Hall, the anticipation is real.

"It's too much for me!" Spencer dished. "I think I'm just adjusting to the level of anxiety I'm dealing with. This is terrifying."

As for Heidi, she's taking things day by day, adding, "I'm feeling good. I'm trying to work out a little bit more... swimming to flip the baby's position inside."

They have indeed chosen a name for their first born, but shied away from spilling the beans completely. "We have a name as of right now, so that's exciting," Heidi explained. "It's very original."