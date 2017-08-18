YouTube
It's all happening!
Frozen the musical is swiftly approaching its opening day on Broadway, but as all you patiently-waiting Disney fans know, it couldn't come fast enough.
Well, as the wait continues for that magical February 2018 date, we have a little something special to whet your appetite: The very first look at the cast in costume!
That's right, Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin and John Riddle have finally hopped into character as Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, and Hans.
Disney on Broadway released a behind-the-scenes clip, which shows all of the four main characters posing for photos while looking brilliantly magical in their costumes designed by Christopher Oram.
Aside from posing together, each actor got his or her own turn in front of the camera. Murin (Anna) and Levy (Elsa) twirled about in their respectively iconic gowns, while Alladin (Kristoff) struck a pose in his fur-trimmed ensemble and Riddle posed handsomely in his three-piece white riding suit.
Even they couldn't hold back their smiles while getting a peek at the incredible photos after the shoot, which only amplifies the excitement for everyone else.
Unfortunately, they won't hit the stage in the concrete jungle until February, but if you're just dying to check out the show beforehand, they're currently performing in Denver for an out-of-town "tryout" until October 1!