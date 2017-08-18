Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Is Pregnant With Twins

This news is as sweet as "American Honey!"

Hillary Scott of country music trio Lady Antebellum took to social media on Friday with one incredible announcement: She's pregnant with twins! Scott shared a series of heartwarming photos with husband Chris Tyrell and their daughter Eisele Kaye, including a video of the moment they told the 4-year-old.

"God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing...Chris, Eisele, and I wanted to share our DOUBLE portion of joy with you all!" she wrote. "We appreciate all the love and prayers in the coming weeks as we wait (somewhat patiently if you're Chris and I, and impatiently if you're Eisele) for these precious BABIES to arrive. Yep, babies! We are having TWINS!"

Just yesterday, the musicians behind "You Look Good" revealed that in addition to Scott's pregnancy, member Dave Haywood and his wife Kelli Cashiola are also expecting their second child.