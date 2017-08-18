See Snooki Create an Awkward ''Situation'' With Mike on Reunion Road Trip: ''How Many Women Do You Think You've Slept With?''
Tiffany Haddish may not be a knock-off purse girl much longer.
In her new Showtime comedy special SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood!, the comedienne and actress jokes about wearing faux designer handbags and what her Girls Trip co-star Jada Pinkett Smith told her after she experienced a wardrobe malfunction involving one.
"I had a bag on, we talking and stuff, we laughing, I lean back and laugh and the little lock on the bag, the little 'Michael Kors' lock, just melted off and hit the ground" she said. "And then Jada and [fellow co-star] Queen Latifah was like, 'What the f--k?'"
Todd Williamson/Getty Images
Support our girl @TiffanyHaddish tonight!!!!!! Congrats Tiff! I love you? pic.twitter.com/lswnE3ZfEF— Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) August 18, 2017
"And Jada goes, 'Um, Tiffany? What kind of bag is that?'" Haddish continued. "And I was like, 'This? Girl, this is a Martin Luther King bag. Free at last, free at last. We breaking the chains in this thang, girl, that's what this bag is!' She's like, 'Tiffany, you cannot be walking around here with knock-off bags anymore. You have to wear designer stuff. When this movie comes out, you're gonna be considered an A-list actress and you cannot be walking around here with fake s--t.'"
She said she told Smith, "Well, until I can afford the real s--t, I'ma be rocking the fake s--t! And I have no problem with that, Jada." Haddish said Smith told her she should have a problem wearing knock-off purses and should also know the names of designers.
Haddish clearly took Smith's advice.
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage
At the Black Girls Rock! event earlier this month, she walked the red carpet while carrying a fringed Ceecode clutch bearing the word "A-Lister."
Haddish's SHE READY! From the Hood to Hollywood! comedy special premieres at 9 p.m. on Showtime.