Not that he was a monk for two decades. But through some masterly display of social wizardry, despite being a renowned playboy, he was an inoffensive playboy, someone who enjoyed the spoils of his good fortune but not in a way that got publicly out of hand or made him the object of female scorn. Basically, Jeter was the face of the phrase "women want him and men want to be him."

"Don't get me wrong, it's not like I didn't go out and have fun," he told Esquire in 2011. "But there's been a lot of players that come to New York and get caught up in the lifestyle, and before you know it, they're sent away to another team because it affected their performance. My number one priority was on the field. I've had fun. It's not like I've never gone out; I've done a lot of things. But I've always kept sight of my number one priority."

"He almost never gets photographed out, and think of all the high-profile girls he's dated," retired MLB player Jim Leyritz, who played for the Yankees until 1998, is quoted in Ian O'Connor's 2011 biography The Captain: The Journey of Derek Jeter. "None of them come back and say he's a lousy lover, he's not good in bed, he's cheap, he doesn't pay for this."

That didn't stop anyone from writing about Jeter, though—and he was careful not to read any of it. "I was always scared that I'd see my name and then scroll to see what they're saying," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2015. "And I didn't want to deal with that when I was playing. I'd tell my family and friends, 'If you read something or hear something, don't tell me about it.' I didn't want to read negativity."

And ultimately his game plan—focus on work, play while you're playing but then get serious when the game is over, when there's time and less temptation—worked out perfectly. He and wife Hannah Jeter, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model he married in July 2016, just welcomed a daughter, Bella Raine Jeter, their first child together.