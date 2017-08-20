The wedding countdown is on!

In Sunday night's season two premiere of WAGS Miami, planning was officially underway for bride-to-be Ashley Nicole Wheeler, who was getting ready to marry her longtime love, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler.

Since she was taking a huge step forward in her romantic relationship, she decided to also make an effort in her friendships with the other women too. She invited everyone for a day on a yacht in the hopes of starting fresh. "I'm about to be a wife," she told BFF Darnell Thibodeaux. "I feel like I need to get the girls together and squash the beefs."

Unfortunately, the ladies had trouble simply leaving the past in the past and Ashley had to call out Claudia Sampedro when she refused to acknowledge any wrongdoing on her part. "You called me a ratchet ass bitch," Ashley quickly reminded her.