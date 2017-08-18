Who will be handing out the roses in season 22?

With Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette behind us and Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season underway, the search for the next lead of The Bachelor is officially on. And ABC seems to have their top pick, as E! News has learned Peter Kraus, Rachel's runner-up, is the frontrunner. But what happens if the fan-favorite, who bucked tradition by refusing to propose in the finale, turns them down...what happens then?

Like any other season, producers are considering multiple options for their next lead, and we're sharing all the latest Intel we've received from our sources about the men they are seriously considering for the job.