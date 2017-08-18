Splash News
Splash News
Honeymoon season is alive and well for Pippa Middletonand James Matthews.
The British socialite and hedge fund manager gathered their closest family and friends on May 20, 2017 for a wedding ceremony fit for (practically) royalty. The fairy tale festivities were held at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire and saw appearances from sister Kate Middleton and Prince William, as well as Prince Harry, girlfriend Meghan Markle and more.
The lavish spectacle went off without a hitch (save for some adorably pesky behavior courtesy of Prince George), and as a source described to E! News, there was an "immense sense of joy... It was a beautiful, traditional ceremony."
So what have Pippa and James been up to in the three months since officially becoming husband and wife? Living their best life, of course.
DAN HIMBRECHTS/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Shortly after tying the knot, the newlyweds jetted off to Tetiaroa, a chain of islands in French Polynesia, near Tahiti, for their honeymoon. Pippa and James were photographed indulging in some ultimate R&R on the beach with paddle boarding excursions and walks along the water.
And as any celebrity power couple would favor, Middleton and Matthews enlisted Tetiaroa's only resort, The Brando, for ultimate privacy and luxury. Named after the late Marlon Brando, the VIP-only retreat's villa is believed to run $3,900 a night, and is often frequented by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z and Beyoncé, and Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
Up next on their international itinerary, Australia!
Following their tropical getaway, Pippa and James traversed down under for the second leg of their honeymoon. The couple's many activities included a picturesque ride around the Sydney Harbour in a taxi boat and a nighttime climb of the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
IBL/REX/Shutterstock
"It was quite a day for Pippa and James who didn't stop all day long," an insider told E! News. "They were treated to all the best parts of Sydney and remarked on what an incredible time they are having. They seemed very happy and walked hand in hand as they made their way around. Several people recognized them and got very excited. They were polite and kind to everyone that approached them."
Frequent smiles and adoring gazes aside, Pippa's stellar honeymoon wardrobe set the standard for what it means to embrace wedded bliss in total style.
By early June, Pippa and James had made it back to Europe for their first public appearance since their wedding.
Javier Garcia/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
Mr. and Mrs. James Matthews stepped out in support of their close pals,' entrepreneur Jöns Bartholdson and Anna Ridderstad, nuptials in Stockholm, Sweden. Pippa turned heads in a $3400 floral gown by Erdem as she stuck close by James' side throughout the "white-tie" society wedding.
Splash News
In early July, the duo headed to Ireland for yet another wedding—this time for her best friend Camilla Campion-Awwad. Of course, Pippa and James had to get back to London in time for Wimbledon, the premier event for any tennis fan.
They attended a number of matches across the championship tournament's two-week run with Pippa's mom Carole Middleton and brother James Middleton.
BACKGRID
Even more recently, Pippa, 33, was spotted keeping up with her typically intense fitness routine while making her way to the gym in London's Chelsea neighborhood. Wearing black yoga pants and a red athletic top, Middleton hopped on a bike and pedaled to KX gym for a sweat session.
Ahead of her wedding, a source clued E! News in on her bridal body boot camp regimen: "Pippa has met with her PT about five times a week and mostly sticks to cardio and pilates. She feels amazing. Her diet is the healthiest ever—she hasn't even had a glass of wine in months. She's had facial treatments sometimes once a week or once a fortnight."
Pippa's post-wedding glow says it all! She's definitely happier than ever.