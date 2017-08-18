Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood Break Up

It's over for Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood.

The 26-year-old Modern Family actress and the 27-year-old British Shadowhunters actor have called it quits after dating for more than two years.

The breakup was mutual, two sources told E! News Friday.

"It's genuinely mutual and amicable and they truly remain friends," one of them said.

Hyland, who recently made her debut on Shadowhunters, and Sherwood met on the set of the 2014 movie Vampire Academy and began dating that winter, a few months after she split from Matt Prokop, who she had dated for five years.