Everything We Know About the Will & Grace Revival

They're almost back!

As we impatiently await the return of one of our favorite foursomes to our TV screens, details regarding the highly-anticipated revival of Will & Grace continue to trickle in. From their plans to address that complicated (and majorly depressing) series finale to which beloved supporting characters from the show's universe will or will not be back in the mix, there's a lot to keep track of. Luckily, we've got your backs.

We've gathered everything we know about the revival in one handy place, ready for you to read and re-read until Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally (and their hilarious alter egos) make Thursday nights Must-See TV for NBC once again. You're welcome, honey.