Seasons may change, but Cynthia Bailey Eyewear never goes out of style.

As Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know, Cynthia Bailey has been slowly building a fashion and accessories empire with her line of eyewear, travel luggage and more.

And while cameras may be rolling on a new season of her hit Bravo reality show, Cynthia is reaching a huge milestone in her career. She's making her debut on QVC today with a set of two readers.

"They're going to complement your whole situation: face, clothes, everything. You can proudly pull out your readers at the dinner table with your husband or boyfriend to read the menu because they're fabulous," Cynthia shared with E! News exclusively. "They look great."

Priced at just $34.50, Cynthia's readers don't exactly follow "super, super trendy" styles. Instead, the designer went with "chic, timeless, classic" looks.