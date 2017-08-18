Marriage ain't easy.

Ahead of Sunday's season two premiere of WAGS Miami, Ashley Nicole Wheeler is getting real about married life in the world of professional sports. After tying the knot with her longtime love, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Philip Wheeler, this past May, the newlyweds are currently in a long-distance relationship as he prepares for the upcoming football season.

"Married life was great up until about maybe three weeks ago because he had to leave for training camp, so it kinda sucks," she admits. "Just being a newlywed, of course, we want to be up under each other and do newlywed things, but then football season comes around. He's in Arizona, so we're on different time zones."

She adds laughing, "Other than that, it's cool."