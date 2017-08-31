Karlie Kloss Is Summer 2017's Most Well-Traveled Celebrity

Dimanche ??

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid may have the whole girls' trip thing down, but Karlie Kloss is a supermodel with major globe-trotting cred.

Instagram users, beware. Following this star means you're at risk of catching a serious travel bug. And with her exciting announcement last night that she'll be dusting off her wings for the upcoming Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai, it looks like China is next. 

Karlie's summer itinerary alone has been filled with more destinations than most people have seen in a lifetime. Between goddess-like poses in the magnificent halls of a French château and gastronomic adventures in Japan, we're wondering where this star hasn't been.

Photos

Karlie Kloss' Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Style Diary

We know other celebs have really taken summer travel by storm. But we're calling it: Karlie wins our unofficial Air Miles Award based on the quality and frequency of her envy-enducing IGs. Here are 10 times the Victoria's Secret model has provoked severe feelings of wanderlust this season. Can we come along for the next trip?

ESC: Karlie, Austin

Instagram

Austin, Texas

Karlie kicked off the summer hosting an event for her nonprofit, Kode With Klossy. This landed her in Austin, Texas under a pretty funky sculpture.

ESC: Karlie, Cannes

Instagram

Cannes, France

The star looked perfectly summery on the French Riviera. Karlie also posted about her new furry friend.

ESC: Karlie Kloss, Shanghai

Instagram

Tianzifang, China

She posted this photo strolling through the city streets of China.

Article continues below

ESC: Karlie, Seoul

Instagram

Seoul, South Korea

This celeb does not let international travel interfere with her workout routine. While in Seoul, Karlie still found time to workout with trainer Dara Hart.

ESC: Karlie, Tokyo

Instagram

Tokyo, Japan

While in Tokyo, the model found time to make it to Disneyland for some fun, ice cream and a photo with this adorable toddler.

ESC: Karlie, Paris

Instagram

Paris, France

No one knows that Paris is always a good idea better than Karlie Kloss, right? She found her way back to France for Couture Week and stopped to show some love to the country's iconic Eiffel Tower.

Article continues below

ESC: Karlie, Chateau

Instagram

Château de Wideville, France

Karlie visited Valentino Garavani's Asian-inspired château just outside Paris and stopped to strike a killer pose for the ‘gram, of course.

ESC: Karlie, Miami

Instagram

Miami, Florida

She eventually made it back stateside, kickin' it with her BFFs in bathrobes in Miami. She may travel the world, but this is one star who always finds time for friends.

ESC: Karlie, Aspen

Instagram

Aspen, Colorado

Karlie started her birthday weekend off on a high, posting from the mountainous city of Aspen, Colorado.

Article continues below

ESC: Karlie, Disney

Instagram

Disney California Adventure Park

The model turned 25 at Disneyland (this time, at its California location), appropriately rocking Minnie Mouse Ears to fit right in.

Let's just say this: We now have a solid itinerary for next summer. 

RELATED ARTICLE: Karlie Kloss Came to Paris to Slay—See for Yourself

