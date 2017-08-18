The apple definitely does not fall far from the tree.
Model Iman recently shared a beautiful photo to her Instagram page of her daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, in honor of her 17th birthday on Tuesday.
"The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove," Iman captioned the photo. In the sunny snap, the only daughter of the late David Bowie posed in a white top while sporting a nose ring as her curly red hair framed her faced. From the looks of that expert smize, the teen could definitely make a solid career following in mom's footsteps.
Ron Galella/WireImage
Alexandria's famous father passed away from liver cancer in January 2016, when she was only 15-years-old. Iman has stayed relatively out of the spotlight since, but still pays tribute to her husband through social media every now and again. In June of this year she shared a tender photo paired with the words "I would walk forever, just to be in your arms again." It has been almost two years without the musical icon.
However, as one fan pointed out online, his memory lives on in his daughter's face. As the follower commented, "She has her Dads eyes."
Bowie and the iconic model wed in 1992 and waited 8 years before having their first and only child together. Alexandria is also half-sister to Bowie's son Duncan Jones with ex-wife Angie Bowie and Iman's daughter Zulekha Haywood with ex-husband Spencer Haywood.