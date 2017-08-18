Thanks to dear old dad and late-night TV, one of Ray Romano's son finally found a date.

Earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor introduced his 24-year-old son Matt Romano, who works on the talk show, saying, "Ladies, he's a good kid, good listener. He keeps his room clean. He's had all of his shots...You still have a car. Jimmy Kimmel is his uncle."

On The Late Late Show With James Corden Thursday night, host James Corden talked about the attempt to get Matt a date and noted that his twin brother Greg Romano works on his own talk show, so it would only be fair to help him get a date as well.