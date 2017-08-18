According to Miley Cyrus, "no one stays the same."

If there's anyone who can understand that mantra, it's the former Disney child star who transformed from a pop wild child into an international It Girl. The 24-year-old Grammy nominee seemed to address her metamorphic rise to stardom in a newly released single called "Younger Now" and corresponding music video.

The visual, which has already accumulated more than 500,000 views on YouTube in mere hours, features the songstress in a theatrical carnival setting with touches of Elvis Presley and sock hop inspiration. In homage to the late star amid the 40th anniversary of his death, Cyrus rocks a bedazzled jumpsuit and slicked back hair akin to the legend's signature look.

Cyrus also symbolically embraces her own past as she plays with a doll resembling her younger self. She later mingles with a group of older women and shares a smooch with one lady as the lyrics "I feel so much younger now" play in the background.